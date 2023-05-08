Swedish landlord SBB shares dumped after downgrade to junk

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Shares in SBB SBBb.ST plummeted over 20% on Monday in record volumes after the Swedish landlord's credit rating was cut to junk on concerns over its liquidity position, the latest sign of stress in the troubled real estate industry.

S&P Global cut its long-term credit rating for SBB to "BB+" from "BBB-" and warned that a further downgrade deeper into junk territory was possible over the next six to twelve months if the company did not secure sufficient funding.

"The company's committed credit facilities halved in the first quarter, with significant short-term debt maturities of over Swedish krona 14 billion for the next 12 months, increasing concerns on SBB's liquidity position," the rating agency said.

SBB shares fell by 19.5% by 1355 GMT after falling as much as 20.8% to its lowest level since January 2019. Trading turnover in the stock, the most shorted across European real estate, was the second biggest ever.

Investors have grown wary over risks stemming from a slowdown in Europe's real estate sector, just as borrowing costs keep rising, which hurts property prices and makes it harder to refinance.

The Stockholm-based company in April announced plans to raise 2.63 billion Swedish crowns ($259 million) to cut debt, as it reported a net loss of 4 billion crowns. SBB shares are down more than 86% from their 2021 peak.

Europe's real estate index .SX86P was down 0.9%, bucking a broadly positive market .STOXX.

($1 = 10.1414 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

