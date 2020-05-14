Calliditas Therapeutics, a Swedish biotech developing novel therapies for inflammatory kidney disease, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $75 million in an initial public offering. The company's stock currently trades on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "CALTX" and last closed at an as-converted $10.36.



The company's lead candidate, Nefecon, is a novel oral formulation of local immunosuppressant budesonide for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Nefecon met the key primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase 2b trial and is currently in a global pivotal Phase 3 trial, with topline data expected in the 4Q20, subject to any further impact from the coronavirus pandemic.



The Stockholm, Sweden-based company was founded in 2004 and booked $19 million in licensing revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CALT. Calliditas Therapeutics filed confidentially on December 13, 2019. Citi, Jefferies, and Stifel are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Swedish kidney disease biotech Calliditas Therapeutics files for a $75 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.