Swedish June PPI +1.5 % month/month

STOCKHOLM, July 25 (Reuters) - Sweden's producer price index (PPI) was up 1.5 percent in June from May and down 3.1 percent on the year, the statistics office said on Tuesday. PRODUCER PRICES
JUNE 2023 MAY 2023 Month/month pct
+1.5
-1.7
Year/year pct
-3.1
-2.1
DETAILS
