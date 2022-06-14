Swedish inflation soars in May, highest in more than 30 years

Headline inflation 7.2%, above Riksbank, analysts forecasts

Highest since Dec. 1991

STOCKHOLM, June 14 (Reuters) - Inflation in Sweden hit a new multi-decade high in May, data on Tuesday showed, increasing the likelihood the central bank will be forced to hike its benchmark rate faster than the current plan.

Consumer prices in Sweden, measured with a fixed interest rate, rose 1.0 percent in May from the previous month and were up 7.2 percent from the same month last year, the statistics office (SCB) said.

The central bank targets 2 percent headline inflation. The Riksbank forecast headline inflation at 6.33%, while analysts had a forecast of 7%.

The outcome for headline inflation was the highest since December 1991 when prices were up 7.8% from a year earlier.

The central bank has already changed monetary policy tack, hiking the benchmark rate to 0.25% at its most recent meeting in April.

At the time, it penciled in two or three further quarter-point rate hikes this year, but analysts expect rates to go up even faster.

Many expect the central bank to hike the benchmark rate to 0.75% later this month when rate-setters hold their next monetary policy meeting. Some - like banking group Nordea - even see a further 0.50% hike in September.

