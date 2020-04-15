Swedish inflation slumps to slowest annual pace in 5 years

Headline CPIF inflation 0.6% yr/yr, slowest pace since June 2015

Prices down 0.2% mth/mth

Riksbank focused on loans and bond purchases

STOCKHOLM, April 15 (Reuters) - Inflation slowed to the lowest annual pace in nearly five years in March as the effects of a partial business shut-down and measures to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus hit the economy, Statistics Office figures showed on Wednesday.

Headline consumer prices in Sweden fell 0.2% in March from the previous month and were up 0.6% from the same month last year. It was the lowest annual figure since June 2015 when inflation also hit 0.6%.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast year-on-year inflation of 0.7% and -0.3% on the month.

The Riksbank had expected headline inflation of 1.38% year-on-year, but its forecast was made in February, before the majority of the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic had started to be felt across the economy.

All authorities are struggling to measure inflation with parts of the basket of goods - like package holidays - simply not being sold.

Despite the slowdown, the Riksbank - which targets 2% price growth - has said that it does not need to cut rates with the benchmark repo rate already at zero.

The government-linked think-tank NIER expects inflation to average only 0.5% this year. But with the downturn caused by the pandemic and related closures, the Riksbank is focused on keeping the wheels of the financial markets oiled with loans and bond purchases.

Other central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and the Norwegian central bank have all lowered rates to support consumers and businesses.

