Swedish inflation slows in August, below forecast

STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The pace of Swedish inflation slowed more than expected in August, figures from the Statistics Office showed on Thursday, but the softer figure is unlikely to prevent the central bank from raising the policy rate next week.

Consumer prices in Sweden, measured with a fixed interest rate, fell 0.1% in August from the previous month and were up 4.7% from the same month last year, the statistics office (SCB) said on Thursday.

The central bank targets 2 percent CPIF inflation.

The Statistics Office said lower electricity, food and package holiday prices contributed to the slowdown in inflation.

The Riksbank had a forecast for headline inflation of 4.8% on an annual basis. Analysts expected headline inflation of 4.9%.

Headline inflation was 6.4% in July.

Raising the policy rate to 3.75% in June, the Riksbank said it expected the rate to be increased at least one more time this year. It announces its next policy decision on Sept. 21 with a hike to 4.0% widely expected. 0#RIBA=

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)

