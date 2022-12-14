Swedish inflation picks up in November

STOCKHOLM, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Headline inflation and underlying price pressures in Sweden picked up in November, data from the Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Headline inflation was 9.5% compared to the same month in 2021. Compared with October, prices rose 0.7%.

Excluding volatile energy prices, inflation was 8.0% on the year and 0.2% on the month.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)

