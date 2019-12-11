Swedish inflation picks up in Nov, c.bank rate hike plans on track

Headline inflation 1.7% year/year, in line with c.bank forecast

Swedish crown strengthens

Central bank rate decision due Dec. 19

Adds currency reaction, background

STOCKHOLM, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The pace of inflation in Sweden picked up in November, data showed on Wednesday, giving a boost to the central bank's plan to end a period of nearly five years with negative interest rates when it meets later this week.

Consumer prices, measured with a fixed interest rate, rose 0.1 percent in November from the previous month and were up 1.7 percent from the same month last year, the statistics office (SCB) said.

The central bank targets 2 percent CPIF inflation, which excludes the effect of interest rate changes on mortgages.

Analysts in a Reuters poll forecast November CPIF inflation at 1.6%. The Riksbank forecast was 1.71%.

The Swedish crown strengthened after the figures were published. EURSEK=

At its most recent meeting in October, the central bank said that it saw room to raise rates to zero from -0.25%, despite a slowing economy, inflation below target and uncertainty over developments in the global economy.

The majority of rate-setters at the Riksbank point to headline inflation that is "good enough" and is expected to pick up further, even after the planned quarter-point hike.

Many analysts believe the Riksbank's rate-hike plan is motivated by a desire to exit negative rate territory due to worries about the long term effects on savers, pension funds and not least on house prices and mortgage debt levels.

The central bank publishes its rate decision on Dec. 19.

GRAPHIC: Sweden economy: http://tmsnrt.rs/2bylYpf

GRAPHIC: Riksbank rate, inflation and the Krona: http://tmsnrt.rs/1qEN4Rz

Sweden economy:http://tmsnrt.rs/2bylYpf

Riksbank rate, inflation and the Krona:http://tmsnrt.rs/1qEN4Rz

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.