Swedish inflation in line with forecast,

STOCKHOLM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Swedish annual inflation rose to 1.5% in October, in line with market forecasts, data showed on Wednesday, increasing the likelihood of interest rates would be raised later this year.

Consumer prices in Sweden were unchanged in October from the previous month and were up 1.5% from the same month last year, the statistics office said.

The Riksbank had forecast annual CPIF inflation of 1.58%. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 1.5%.

"This deviation (from the Riksbank's forecast) is not big enough for the Riksbank to back down from its planned rate hike in December," said Olle Holmgren, an economist at SEB. "It will probably take a lot for the Riksbank to change its mind."

The Riksbank said at its most recent meeting, on Oct. 24, it would tighten policy in December, a year after its most recent increase and finally drawing a line under almost five years of negative rates.

The Swedish crown strengthened to 10.70 crowns against the euro EURSEK= after the news, from 10.72 crowns just before.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Anna Ringstrom, editing by Larry King)

