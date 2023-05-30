News & Insights

Swedish inflation expectations well anchored, says Riksbank chief

May 30, 2023 — 03:27 am EDT

OSLO, May 30 (Reuters) - Inflation expectations in Sweden were stable last year and close to the target even though the actual rate of inflation was well above the goal, central bank Governor Erik Thedeen said in prepared remarks for a hearing in parliament on Tuesday.

Swedish headline inflation, which hit a 30-year high in December last year of 10.2%, has since eased to 7.6% in April but still remains far above the Riksbank's target of 2.0%.

The central bank governor Tuesday spoke at a hearing of parliament's finance committee, giving testimony on last year's policy.

"The focus for the Riksbank in this situation has been to retain confidence in the inflation target by conducting a monetary policy that brings inflation back to 2% and prevents it from becoming entrenched at a high level," Thedeen said.

"This has contributed to long-term inflation expectations being stable and close to the target. Economic activity was also good during the year and the labour market was strong," he added.

