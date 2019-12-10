Swedish inflation expectations dip ahead of c.bank rate decision

Inflation seen at 1.8% in 5 yrs, 1.6% in 12 months

STOCKHOLM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Long-term inflation expectations among financial and business groups in Sweden fell in December, a poll for the central bank showed on Tuesday, but the decline is unlikely to prevent the central bank from raising its benchmark rate later this month.

Inflation measured with a fixed interest rate (CPIF) five years ahead, the horizon watched most closely by the central bank, was seen at 1.8 percent versus 1.9 percent three months earlier.

In one year, CPIF inflation was seen at 1.6 percent, down from 1.7 percent in the previous survey, the poll by Kantar Sifo Prospera showed. Looking only at money market players, CPIF inflation was seen at 1.8 percent and 1.6 percent respectively, slightly higher than in November.

The central bank, which publishes its next rate decision on Dec. 19, targets 2 percent CPIF inflation.

The Swedish crown eased slightly against the euro after the figures. EURSEK=

At its most recent meeting in October, the Riksbank said it saw room to hike, despite a slowing economy, inflation well below target and concern that price rises will remain subdued in the years ahead.

Recent data has done little to change the picture that the economy is slowing, with purchasing managers figures showing activity in the manufacturing sector at its weakest since 2012.

But the majority of rate-setters at the Riksbank point to headline inflation that is "good enough" and that policy will remain highly expansionary even after a quarter point hike to bring the repo rate to zero.

Inflation data for November, due on Wednesday, could yet tip the scales against tighter policy.

Analysts in a Reuters poll forecast November headline inflation at 1.6% compared to a year earlier. The Riksbank's forecast is 1.71%. Either outcome would probably be enough for the majority of rate-setters to support a hike.

