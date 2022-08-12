Swedish inflation eases to 8.0% in July, below forecast

Adds details, background

STOCKHOLM, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Sweden, measured with a fixed interest rate, fell 0.2% in July from the previous month and were up 8.0% from the same month last year, a decline from an annual rate of 8.5% in the preceding month, the statistics office (SCB) said on Friday.

Analysts had forecast headline inflation of 8.2%

The outcome is a welcomed relief for the Riksbank, which has seen inflation soar in recent months. Prices - essentially static at the start of 2021 - have been increasing at a higher pace than any time in the last 30 years for the past readings.

The central bank targets 2% CPIF inflation.

CPI inflation was 0.1% on the month and 8.5% on the year.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)

