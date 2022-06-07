Commodities

Swedish industry minister to hold news conference on SAS restructuring

Terje Solsvik Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TT News Agency

Sweden's Industry Minister Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson will hold a news conference on Tuesday about a financial restructuring plan for Scandinavian airline SAS, the ministry said in a statement.

Last week, Stockholm-based SAS said it hoped to convert debt to equity and raise 9.5 billion Swedish crowns ($970 million) in new cash, warning of liquidity problems if it falls short.

($1=9.7975 Swedish crowns)

