Commodities

Swedish industry minister to comment on restructuring plan for airline SAS

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TT News Agency

Sweden's Industry Minister Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson will hold a news conference on Tuesday about a financial restructuring plan for Scandinavian airline SAS, the ministry said in a statement.

Adds detail

OSLO, June 7 (Reuters) - Sweden's Industry Minister Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson will hold a news conference on Tuesday about a financial restructuring plan for Scandinavian airline SAS SAS.ST, the ministry said in a statement.

The loss-making carrier, part-owned by Sweden and Denmark, has been struggling for years. Last week it said it had not made sufficient progress on its restructuring plan, known as SAS Forward.

Stockholm-based SAS said on May 31 that it hoped to convert debt to equity and raise 9.5 billion Swedish crowns ($970 million) in new cash, warning of liquidity problems if it falls short.

The Swedish and Danish governments are the largest owners of SAS, each holding 21.8% of the shares, but have yet to say how they will respond to the restructuring plan.

($1=9.7975 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Shailesh Kuber)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70; Reuters Messaging: terje.solsvik.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular