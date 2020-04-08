Swedish hygiene group Essity starts making surgical masks

Anna Ringstrom. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Anna Ringstrom

Swedish hygiene products group Essity said on Wednesday it was starting to produce surgical facemasks that are considered a moderate barrier against the spread of viruses such as the coronavirus.

Chief Executive Magnus Groth told a news conference a test machine at a factory in western Sweden had a production capacity of 3 million masks per month.

"Then from August we will install a new machine that will be able to produce up to 30 million masks per month and that shoud be able to cover well more more than Sweden's needs," he said.

Swedish Enterprise Minister Ibrahim Baylan told the news conference Essity would deliver 2 million masks to the Swedish health care system.

