Swedish household consumption up 0.4 pct m/m in February

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

Swedish household consumption rose 0.4 percent in February from the previous month, the statistics office (SCB) said on Wednesday. The change compared with a revised decrease of 0.3 percent in January. Consumption rose by 2.3 percent in volume and working day adjusted figures in February from a year earlier. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom) ((stockholm.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)(+4687001017)) nAPN0DOUBK

STOCKHOLM, April 8 (Reuters) - Swedish household consumption rose 0.4 percent in February from the previous month, the statistics office (SCB) said on Wednesday. The change compared with a revised decrease of 0.3 percent in January. Consumption rose by 2.3 percent in volume and working day adjusted figures in February from a year earlier. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom) ((stockholm.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)(+4687001017))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More