Swedish household consumption up 0.4 pct m/m in February

STOCKHOLM, April 8 (Reuters) - Swedish household consumption rose 0.4 percent in February from the previous month, the statistics office (SCB) said on Wednesday. The change compared with a revised decrease of 0.3 percent in January. Consumption rose by 2.3 percent in volume and working day adjusted figures in February from a year earlier. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom) ((stockholm.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)(+4687001017))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.