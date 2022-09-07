Swedish household consumption down 1.5 pct m/m in July

STOCKHOLM, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Swedish household consumption fell 1.5 percent in July from the previous month, the statistics office (SCB) said on Wednesday. The change compared with a revised decrease of 1.0 percent in June. Consumption rose by 0.9 percent in volume and working day adjusted figures in July from a year earlier. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom) ((stockholm.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)(+4687001017))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.