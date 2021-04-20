Swedish house prices surge in March

STOCKHOLM, April 20 (Reuters) - Swedish house prices rose 2.1% in March and have increased 15.5% over the past year, figures from Valueguard's HOX Index showed on Tuesday.

Despite a sharp dip in the economy in 2020, house prices have surged in recent months and a decision by the Financial Supervisory Authority to reimpose tighter mortgage repayment rules - suspended during the pandemic - has not dampened buyers' appetites.

"There is strong reason to believe that, as long as the pandemic affects our housing preferences meaning people put a higher priority on their home, and as long as interest rates and unemployment do not rise, the housing market will remain as strong as it is now," real estate agency Erik Olsson said.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.