Swedish house prices fall 1% Apr-Jun

Credit: REUTERS/SIMON JOHNSON

July 06, 2023 — 02:00 am EDT

STOCKHOLM, July 6 (Reuters) - The average price of Swedish houses fell 1% in the three months to the end of June from the previous three-month period, the statistics office (SCB) said on Thursday. On an annual basis, prices fell by 12%. The data comprises one- and two-family dwellings. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom) ((stockholm.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)(+4687001017))

