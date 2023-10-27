Swedish Hexagon's Q3 core profit slightly better than expected

Adds detail on results in paragraphs 2, 5 and 6, background on company in paragraphs 2 and 4, background on savings in paragraph 7

STOCKHOLM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial technology group Hexagon HEXAb.ST reported on Friday a slightly bigger-than-expected third-quarter adjusted profit and said a savings programme was progressing in line with expectations.

The maker of measurement and positioning systems said operating profit before items affecting comparability, capital gains on shares in group companies and other adjustments was up 2% from a year earlier to 393 million euros ($415 million) on sales growth of 2%.

Analysts polled by LSEG had on average forecast an unchanged profit.

Hexagon's sensors and software are used for measurement and quality inspection in manufacturing processes and engineering plant design, as well as in infrastructure planning, construction, mining, agriculture and energy.

Like-for-like and before currency translation effects, sales growth was 8%.

Hexagon said growth was manly driven by its autonomous solutions segment, its design and asset management software tools and its manufacturing suite in e-mobility and consumer electronics.

The group in July announced cost-cutting measures aimed at saving 160-170 million euros annually.

(Reporting by Marta Frąckowiak, editing by Essi Lehto and Anna Ringstrom)

