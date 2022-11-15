Swedish headline inflation eases slightly in October

November 15, 2022 — 02:20 am EST

Written by Simon Johnson for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The pace of inflation in Sweden eased slightly in October, raising hopes surging prices have peaked, data from the Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Headline inflation was 9.3% in the month compared to the same month in 2021. Compared with September, prices fell back 0.1%. Analysts in a Reuters poll had a forecast of inflation at 9.6%.

Though the headline figures might bring some relief to the Riksbank, whose forecast was for headline inflation of 9.75%, there was also a more negative development.

Inflation stripped of volatile energy prices was 7.9% on an annual basis, well above analysts' forecasts.

Hiking the policy rate by a full percentage point in September to 1.75%, the central bank outlined a half-percentage point hike at its next meeting and said it expected the policy rate forecast to hit 2.5% in the second quarter next year.

The Riksbank expects inflation to peak at close to 11% and some analysts have forecast further front-loading of hikes, seeing a 75 basis point hike at the end of this month.

The Riksbank publishes its next policy decision on Nov. 24.

