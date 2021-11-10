Swedish grocer prefers closed-door makeover

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sweden’s top supermarket chain is opting for an overhaul behind closed doors. ICA Gruppen’s majority owner is partnering with local pension fund AMF to buy https://www.icagruppen.se/en/archive/press-archive/2021/statement-by-the-board-of-directors-of-ica-gruppen-in-relation-to-the-public-offer-by-ica-handlarnas-forbund-and-amf the wholesale retailer for 107 billion Swedish crowns ($12.1 billion). After speculation about a private equity raid, ICA’s minority shareholders have minimal reason to grumble. The offer is 29% above ICA’s share price before the rumours started swirling on Oct. 22. And at 21 times this year’s expected operating profit, it’s a premium to local rival Axfood, which trades on 19 times.

ICA should find a makeover in private easier. Fashioning a response to the pandemic-driven online grocery boom is the top priority, but will be expensive. Net debt around 4 times EBITDA after the deal is less than this year’s 7 billion pound private equity buyout of Britain’s Morrisons. But with his hefty investment needs and a top line growing at a measly 2% next year, Chief Executive Per Stromberg may have an equally narrow margin for error. (By Karen Kwok)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Oil driller merger is only partly defensive

Martin Sorrell’s ad group gets profitability whack

Temasek-backed deal boost is semi-sweet

Couch-potato habits help Roblox

Bayer’s surprise recovery is planted in poor soil

(Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.