Swedish govt says Estonia has linked Baltic cable, pipeline damages

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Estonia believes that damage to a telecommunications cable in the Baltic Sea between Sweden and Estonia is related to damage to a pipeline and cable between Estonia and Finland, Sweden's government said on Monday.

The government said in a statement that Estonia had assessed that "the damage to the gas pipeline and communications cable between Finland and Estonia is related to the damage to the communications cable between Sweden and Estonia".

On Oct. 8 a subsea gas pipeline and telecommunications cable connecting Finland and Estonia were damaged, in what Finnish investigators believe may have been deliberate sabotage. Helsinki is investigating the pipeline incident, while Tallinn is probing the cable incident.

Last week, Sweden said a third link had been damaged at roughly the same time as the other two.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Jan Harvey and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

