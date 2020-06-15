Oil

Swedish govt proposes $336 mln capital injection into airport operator Swedavia

Contributor
Johan Ahlander Reuters
Published

The Swedish government on Monday proposed a capital injection of 3.15 billion Swedish crowns ($336 million) into state-owned airport operator Swedavia, it said in a statement.

STOCKHOLM, June 15 (Reuters) - The Swedish government on Monday proposed a capital injection of 3.15 billion Swedish crowns ($336 million) into state-owned airport operator Swedavia, it said in a statement.

Swedavia owns eight and operates ten airports in Sweden. The money will be used for investments and maintenance.

"Revenues for Swedavia have completely disappeared and the measures taken to reduce costs can only partially meet the company's need for capital," the government said in a statement.

($1 = 9.3831 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

((johan.ahlander@thomsonreuters.com; +46 707 211027; Reuters Messaging: johan.ahlander.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Oil Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Comeback in Oil, Despite Elevated Levels of Supply and Lower Demand

    Mizuho Americas Senior Energy Analyst Bob Yawger joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the comeback in oil, despite elevated levels of supply and lower demand.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular