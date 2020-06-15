Swedish govt proposes $336 mln capital injection into airport operator Swedavia

STOCKHOLM, June 15 (Reuters) - The Swedish government on Monday proposed a capital injection of 3.15 billion Swedish crowns ($336 million) into state-owned airport operator Swedavia, it said in a statement.

Swedavia owns eight and operates ten airports in Sweden. The money will be used for investments and maintenance.

"Revenues for Swedavia have completely disappeared and the measures taken to reduce costs can only partially meet the company's need for capital," the government said in a statement.

($1 = 9.3831 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

