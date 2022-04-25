Swedish govt agrees $200 mln in support for agriculture

STOCKHOLM, April 25 (Reuters) - Sweden's minority Social Democrat government said it had agreed with the opposition Centre Party on 2 billion crowns ($207 million) in temporary tax cuts and other support measures for the agriculture sector.

"The war has pushed up prices for a number of input goods ... not least fuel, fertilizer and feed from already high levels," Finance Minister Michael Damberg told reporters.

"The government believes it is both possible and necessary to expand support measures for Swedish agriculture."

The measures come on top of a package of measures worth 1 billion crowns agreed in February and need to be approved by parliament.

($1 = 9.6487 Swedish crowns)

