Swedish government ups GDP forecast as economy bounces back from pandemic

Contributors
Johan Ahlander Reuters
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RUBEN SPRICH

Sweden's economy will grow substantially faster than previously expected this year, as it recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said on Wednesday.

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, June 23 (Reuters) - Sweden's economy will grow substantially faster than previously expected this year, as it recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product is expected to expand 4.7% in 2021 against 3.2% growth predicted in the previous forecast, made in April, the government said in a statement.

""The recovery has been faster than we anticipated," Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson told a news conference.

The government said that economic indicators pointed to continued strong growth through the year.

In 2022, growth is seen slowing to 2.9%, versus a previous forecast of 3.8% growth as a result of the quicker recovery this year.

The hit to Sweden's economy from the pandemic turned out to be milder than first feared in 2020, when GDP shrank 2.8%.

In part, this was due to a response based more on voluntary measures focused on social distancing, rather than the strict lock downs periodically adopted across much of the continent and by Sweden's Nordic neighbours.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((johan.ahlander@thomsonreuters.com; +46 707 211027; Reuters Messaging: johan.ahlander.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More