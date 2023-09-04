Swedish government to fight inflation, support households in budget

Adds size of tax cuts, detail

OSLO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Swedish government's upcoming fiscal budget will fight inflation, while supporting households, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a news conference on Monday.

Households with average incomes will get tax cuts in 2024 in the form of a new in-work tax credit of around 11 billion Swedish crowns ($999.16 million), the prime minister said.

Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson last week told Swedish media the government will pause an automatic hike in the threshold for paying state taxes, saving some 12 billion Swedish crowns ($1.1 billion).

"Ordinary workers will get the tax cuts we've promised," Svantesson said on Monday.

($1 = 11.0093 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

