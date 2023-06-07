Swedish government to assess security risks if crisis-hit SBB properties sold

STOCKHOLM, June 7 (Reuters) - Sweden's government will evaluate whether the sale of some properties owned by SBB SBBb.ST could have national security implications as the crisis-hit real estate firm looks to restructure, Swedish television reported on Wednesday.

SBB, which has been hit by soaring interest rates that forced it to cancel its dividend and scrap a share issue, said last week it was broadening a strategic review to consider a sale of all or parts of the company.

SBB owns municipal buildings, elderly housing units and rent-controlled retail properties, as well as police stations and the headquarters building of the army's Dalarna Regiment, national broadcaster SVT reported.

"Clearly, facilities that are sensitive from a security perspective should not end up under foreign ownership," SVT quoted Financial Markets Minister Niklas Wykman saying.

The government has asked the Swedish Fortifications Agency, which owns and manages Sweden's defence properties, to assess SBB's properties from a security perspective.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Richard Chang)

