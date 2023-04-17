Swedish government sees deeper economic downturn this year

STOCKHOLM, April 17 (Reuters) - The economic downturn in Sweden this year will be somewhat deeper than initially thought, the government said in a fresh economic forecast on Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is seen contracting 1.0% against December's forecast for a fall of 0.7%, the government said in a forecast delivered with its spring budget bill.

Headline inflation in 2023 is seen at 5.9% this year vs 6.0% seen in December.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, Johan Ahlander and Terje Solsvik; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((johan.ahlander@thomsonreuters.com; +46 707 211027; Reuters Messaging: johan.ahlander.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.