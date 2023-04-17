Swedish government sees deeper economic downturn this year

April 17, 2023

STOCKHOLM, April 17 (Reuters) - The economic downturn in Sweden this year will be somewhat deeper than initially thought, the government said in a fresh economic forecast on Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is seen contracting 1.0% against December's forecast for a fall of 0.7%, the government said in a forecast delivered with its spring budget bill.

Headline inflation in 2023 is seen at 5.9% this year vs 6.0% seen in December.

