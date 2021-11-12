Swedish general council to review Riksbank's corporate bond programme

Adds background

STOCKHOLM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The body that oversees Sweden's central bank said on Friday it would review whether rate-setters had violated any rules of conduct in connection with purchases of corporate bonds in 2020 and 2021.

Swedish media reported last month that several rate-setters at the central bank have holdings in stocks and bonds that could have benefited from measures taken by the Riksbank to support the economy during the pandemic.

"The General Council has the task of regularly monitoring the Riksbank's activities and how the Executive Board manages them," Susanne Eberstein, Chair of the General Council said in a statement.

"In view of the information in the media, we have decided to conduct an extended review of the members of the Executive Board."

The Riksbank launched a raft of measures during the pandemic to keep credit and liquidity flowing in the financial system.

These included purchases of government, local authority, mortgage-backed and coporate bonds and loans in dollars and Swedish crowns.

The review follows a crack-down by the U.S. Federal Reserve on trading by top officials.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Johan Ahlander)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.