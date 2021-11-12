Swedish general council to review Riksbank's corporate bond programme

STOCKHOLM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The body that oversees Sweden's central bank said on Friday it would review whether rate-setters violated any rules of conduct in connection with purchases of corporate bonds in 2020 and 2021.

"The General Council has the task of regularly monitoring the Riksbank's activities and how the Executive Board manages them," Susanne Eberstein, Chair of the General Council said in a statement.

"In view of the information in the media, we have decided to conduct an extended review of the members of the Executive Board."

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Johan Ahlander)

