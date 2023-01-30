Swedish GDP shrinks 0.6% in Q4 vs Q3 as slowdown bites -Stats Office

January 30, 2023 — 02:00 am EST

Written by Simon Johnson for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sweden's economy ground to a halt in the fourth quarter as inflation and the war in Ukraine hit households and businesses, preliminary figures from the Statistics Office showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.6% from the previous three-month period and was down 0.6% from the year-earlier quarter.

