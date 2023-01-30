Swedish GDP shrinks 0.6% in Q4 vs Q3 as slowdown bites -Stats Office

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sweden's economy ground to a halt in the fourth quarter as inflation and the war in Ukraine hit households and businesses, preliminary figures from the Statistics Office showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.6% from the previous three-month period and was down 0.6% from the year-earlier quarter.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Terje Solsvik)

