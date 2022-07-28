Swedish GDP bounces back in Q2, but bumpy ride ahead

Economy grew 1.4% qtr/qtr, 4.2% yr/yr

STOCKHOLM, July 28 (Reuters) - Sweden's economy bounced back after a weak start to the year with gross domestic product expanding 1.4% in the second quarter compared to the previous three months, flash figures published on Thursday showed.

Compared to the second quarter the previous year, the economy grew 4.2%, figures from the Statistics Office showed.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast growth of 0.7% quarter-on-quarter.

But the outlook is cloudy. Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund warned that downside risks from high inflation and the Ukraine war meant that the global economy actually shrank in the second quarter.

The IMF said global real GDP growth will slow to 3.2% in 2022 from its previous forecast of 3.6%. It also cut its outlook for 2023.

Like many other countries, Sweden faces soaring inflation as well and higher interest rates that are expected to squeeze the economy.

The central bank hiked the benchmark rate by a half-percentage point to 0.75% at the end of June. It is widely expected to hike by a similar amount in September and again in November. Markets expect it to be even more aggressive as inflation continues to overshoot forecasts. 0#RIBA=

Headline price increases hit 8.5% in June, the highest in more than 30 years.

At its last meeting, the central bank cut its forecast for GDP growth this year to 1.8% from an earlier 2.8% and halved its expectations for 2023 to growth of 0.7%.

The government expects the economy to expand 1.9% this year and 1.1% in 2023.

