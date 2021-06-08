Swedish FSA to review high-speed transactions over AML compliance

Contributor
Simon Johnson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Sweden's financial services watchdog said on Tuesday it would investigate high-speed transactions and cross-border payments at a number of banks to evaluate compliance with anti-money laundering regulations.

"High speed transactions and payments to and from other countries present a particularly high risk for money laundering in the bank system," the Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement.

"The FSA has therefore decided to look at how Handelsbanken, Nordea's Swedish subsidiary and Lansforsakringar Bank follow the anti-money laundering regulations."

The FSA said the investigation was a result of its work in identifying risks in the system and operative cooperation with law enforcement authorities over fighting money laundering.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)

