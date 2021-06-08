Swedish FSA to review banks' high-speed payments for AML compliance

Adds comment from FSA

STOCKHOLM, June 8 (Reuters) - Sweden's financial services watchdog said on Tuesday it would investigate high-speed transactions and cross-border payments at a number of banks to evaluate compliance with anti-money laundering regulations.

"High speed transactions and payments to and from other countries present a particularly high risk for money laundering in the bank system," the Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement.

"The FSA has therefore decided to look at how Handelsbanken, Nordea's Swedish subsidiary and Lansforsakringar Bank follow the anti-money laundering regulations."

The FSA said the investigation was a result of its work in identifying risks in the system, adding it had selected the three banks because they were large players in the Swedish market.

The FSA said the review did not include large Swedish lenders Swedbank SWEDa.ST and SEB SEBa.ST because both had been closely examined last year following their roles in a Baltic money laundering scandal.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)

