Swedish FSA to probe Alecta's $4.5 bln Heimstaden investment

COPENHAGEN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Sweden's financial industry regulator said on Tuesday it will investigate whether pension fund provider Alecta complied with rules and regulations when it invested 50 billion Swedish crowns ($4.5 billion) in property company Heimstaden Bostad.

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) has for some time questioned Alecta over its Heimstaden Bostad investment, and has now decided to launch an investigation, the FSA said in a statement.

Alecta, one of the largest shareholders in Heimstaden Bostad with a 38% stake, said last week that the landlord was in need of more cash, and that it may contribute additional capital.

The FSA probe will include checking that Alecta's actions complied with provisions on due diligence, governance and risk management, the regulator said.

Sweden's biggest pension fund provider said in a statement it would fully comply with the investigation and that its investment in Heimstaden Bostad amounted to around 50 billion Swedish crowns, about 4% of its assets.

"At present, Heimstaden Bostad, just like other real estate companies, is affected by the interest rate situation and inflation," Alecta said.

Alecta last week said its board had initiated an internal review of Alecta's investment in Heimstaden Bostad, which the pension fund provider hired an external law firm to conduct.

Alecta's probe will include a review of the investment process, including the examination of a shareholder agreement with Heimstaden Bostad, and whether the investment was done in accordance with rules and guidelines.

Heimstaden's difficulties are the latest blow in a worsening property crisis for Sweden where developers are grappling with large debts, rising interest rates and a wilting economy.

Sweden's FSA already has an ongoing investigation into Alecta's risk management, based on the pension fund provider's investments in Silicon Valley Bank, First Republic Bank and Signature Bank.

Alecta in April replaced its CEO after announcing losses of 19.6 billion crowns on the U.S. bank investments.

In a separate announcement, Alecta on Tuesday said it had hired Magnus Tell as head of equity investments, recruiting him from Swedish state pension fund AP3.

