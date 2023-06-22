News & Insights

Swedish FSA to investigate accounts of property group SBB

Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

June 22, 2023 — 02:46 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

Adds detail on possible intervention, background

COPENHAGEN, June 22 (Reuters) - The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) will investigate whether property company SBB SBBb.ST broke certain accounting rules in its 2021 annual report, the FSA said in a statement on Thursday.

The investigation will, among other items, look at whether SBB followed the rules on real estate valuation in several of its property portfolios, the regulator added.

The FSA will decide based on the outcome of the investigation whether it should intervene against the company, it said.

High debts, rising interest rates and a wilting economy have produced a toxic cocktail for Sweden's commercial property companies, and SBB recently announced it may sell all or parts of the company.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.