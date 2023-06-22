Swedish FSA to investigate accounts of property group SBB

Adds detail on possible intervention, background

COPENHAGEN, June 22 (Reuters) - The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) will investigate whether property company SBB SBBb.ST broke certain accounting rules in its 2021 annual report, the FSA said in a statement on Thursday.

The investigation will, among other items, look at whether SBB followed the rules on real estate valuation in several of its property portfolios, the regulator added.

The FSA will decide based on the outcome of the investigation whether it should intervene against the company, it said.

High debts, rising interest rates and a wilting economy have produced a toxic cocktail for Sweden's commercial property companies, and SBB recently announced it may sell all or parts of the company.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.