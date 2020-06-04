Swedish FSA says financial system stable, but banks should not pay dividends

Simon Johnson Reuters
Published

STOCKHOLM, June 4 (Reuters) - Measures taken by Swedish authorities have stabilized the financial system, but banks need to maintain their financial strength and not make payouts to shareholders, a regular report by Sweden's financial watchdog said on Thursday.

"The banks should maintain their resilience in the uncertain situation we find ourselves in by not making payouts," the Financial Supervisory Authority said in its first Stability Report since the start of novel coronavirus pandemic.

"In that way they can continue to lend to companies and households and by that, soften the repercussions of the crisis."

