Swedish FSA says financial firms taking on high levels of risk

The level of risk taken on by financial firms in Sweden is high and the commercial real estate sector is vulnerable to new shocks, the Financial Supervisory Authority said in a regular report on financial stability.

"It is high time to rebuild our resilience so we can resist the next crisis," FSA head Erik Thedeen said in a statement.

"The level or risk taken on in the financial markets continues to be high and we see that commercial real estate companies have become more vulnerable."

