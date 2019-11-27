Swedish FSA proposes higher capital buffers for banks exposure to commercial real estate

Contributor
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Published

Sweden's financial watchdog proposed on Wednesday higher capital buffers for banks to cover increased risks from lending to the commercial real estate sector.

STOCKHOLM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Sweden's financial watchdog proposed on Wednesday higher capital buffers for banks to cover increased risks from lending to the commercial real estate sector.

The FSA said it had set risk weights at between 25% and 35% for exposure to different kinds of commercial real estate. It said the additional capital would amount to about 5 billion Swedish crowns ($519.42 million) for each of the three big banks.

The FSA said in May that Sweden's financial system is robust but that banks should have larger capital buffers to deal with potential risks in lending to the sector.

($1 = 9.6261 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Simon Johnson)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More