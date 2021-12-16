Swedish FSA opens sanction case against Nordnet

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sweden's financial watchdog will consider sanctioning Nordnet SAVE.ST as part of an investigation into short-selling by customers of the broker, the firm said on Thursday.

Nordnet said the case stemmed from short-selling transactions in shares of Moment Group AB MOMENT.ST in February.

"A sanction case means that the SFSA (Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority) consider that there are sufficient grounds for assessing whether the observations made in the investigation should lead to a sanction, or if the

investigation should be closed in any other way," Nordnet said in a statement.

A possible outcome is that it will face a sanction, Nordnet said.

Nordnet said that Moment Group had conducted a share issue with complex terms that had been difficult to interpret by the market, triggering high volatility and intense trading.

It added that it had maintained a "constructive dialogue" with the SFSA regarding its internal routines and processes for short-selling since the investigation started.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Jason Neely)

