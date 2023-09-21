Swedish FSA investigates if Nasdaq failed to report insider dealing

Adds detail of investigation in paragraphs 2-5

HELSINKI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) will investigate whether Nasdaq Stockholm NDAQ.O violated market regulation by not reporting suspected insider trading, the regulator said in a statement on Thursday.

The investigation will focus on possible breaches during several major corporate events in 2021 and 2022, the FSA said.

"There are strong reasons to initiate an investigation as Nasdaq is a very important player in the market," it added.

The FSA also said Nasdaq's notifications are important for the FSA to be able to fulfil its mission to prevent market abuse.

"A non-functioning monitoring at the largest operator entails great risks," the FSA said.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

