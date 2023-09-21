News & Insights

Swedish FSA investigates if Nasdaq failed to report insider dealing

September 21, 2023 — 02:36 am EDT

Written by Essi Lehto for Reuters ->

HELSINKI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) will investigate whether Nasdaq Stockholm NDAQ.O violated market regulation by not reporting suspected insider trading, the regulator said in a statement on Thursday.

The investigation will focus on possible breaches during several major corporate events in 2021 and 2022, the FSA said.

"There are strong reasons to initiate an investigation as Nasdaq is a very important player in the market," it added.

The FSA also said Nasdaq's notifications are important for the FSA to be able to fulfil its mission to prevent market abuse.

"A non-functioning monitoring at the largest operator entails great risks," the FSA said.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
