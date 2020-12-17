Swedish FSA extends mortgage risk-weight floor for banks

Contributor
Simon Johnson Reuters
Published

Sweden's financial watchdog will extend a provision for a risk-weight floor that banks must use when deciding how much capital to hold to offset the chances of losses from mortgage lending, it said on Thursday.

STOCKHOLM, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Sweden's financial watchdog will extend a provision for a risk-weight floor that banks must use when deciding how much capital to hold to offset the chances of losses from mortgage lending, it said on Thursday.

The Financial Supervisory Authority introduced the floor of 25% for banks using internal risk-weight models in 2018 and will extend the measure until the end of next year, it said in a statement.

"The FSA considers that the risks which high real estate prices and high levels of household borrowing entail ... in all essentials, remain and that the measure continues to be necessary," the watchdog said.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More