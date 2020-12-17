Swedish FSA extends mortgage risk-weight floor for banks

STOCKHOLM, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Sweden's financial watchdog will extend a provision for a risk-weight floor that banks must use when deciding how much capital to hold to offset the chances of losses from mortgage lending, it said on Thursday.

The Financial Supervisory Authority introduced the floor of 25% for banks using internal risk-weight models in 2018 and will extend the measure until the end of next year, it said in a statement.

"The FSA considers that the risks which high real estate prices and high levels of household borrowing entail ... in all essentials, remain and that the measure continues to be necessary," the watchdog said.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)

