Swedish FSA calls on banks to refrain from dividends for the rest of 2020

STOCKHOLM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial watchdog on Wednesday repeated its call for banks to refrain from dividend payments this year and retain the cash to support their credit quality at a time of stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"If the recovery continues into 2021, uncertainty does not increase, and the banks continue to demonstrate sound credit quality, it will be reasonable for profitable banks to pay some dividends," Erik Thedeen, director of the Swedish FSA, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Colm Fulton; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

