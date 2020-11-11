Swedish FSA calls on banks to refrain from dividends for the rest of 2020

Contributor
Colm Fulton Reuters
Published

Sweden’s financial watchdog on Wednesday repeated its call for banks to refrain from dividend payments this year and retain the cash to support their credit quality at a time of stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

STOCKHOLM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial watchdog on Wednesday repeated its call for banks to refrain from dividend payments this year and retain the cash to support their credit quality at a time of stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"If the recovery continues into 2021, uncertainty does not increase, and the banks continue to demonstrate sound credit quality, it will be reasonable for profitable banks to pay some dividends," Erik Thedeen, director of the Swedish FSA, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Colm Fulton; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

((Colm.Fulton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More