Swedish FSA calls on banks not to pay dividends in 2020

STOCKHOLM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Sweden's financial watchdog on Wednesday repeated its call for banks to refrain from dividend payments this year and retain the cash to support the supply of credit at a time of continued stress in markets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Swedish FSA said that although the economy had improved since spring, a recent rise in infections had renewed uncertainty about how the pandemic could impact banks.

Despite this, Sweden's banks have remained profitable and well-capitalised this year, the FSA said, adding that dividends may be paid in 2021 if that sound financial position continues.

"If the recovery continues into 2021, uncertainty does not increase, and the banks continue to demonstrate sound credit quality, it will be reasonable for profitable banks to pay some dividends," Erik Thedeen, director of the Swedish FSA, said in a statement.

Top lenders Swedbank SWEDa.ST, SEB bank SEBa.ST and Handelsbanken SHBa.ST have refrained from dividends since authorities called for them to do so in March.

In October, lender Swedbank repeated its desire to pay a dividend this year, saying in its Q3 report that it had the cash needed.

