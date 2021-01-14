Swedish fintech company Minna Technologies raises $19 million

STOCKHOLM, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Swedish fintech firm Minna Technologies said on Thursday it had raised 160 million crowns ($19.3 million) in a funding round led by Element Ventures, to scale its technology and expand geographically.

Minna, which helps bank customers manage and switch personal subscriptions within their banking app, said MiddleGame Ventures, Nineyards Equity and Visa also participated in the financing round.

The company - whose customers include Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L, Swedbank SWEDa.ST and ING INGA.AS - said people are expected to spend on average 5,115 crowns per month on subscriptions by 2025, versus 3,353 crowns currently.

"Over the past four years the subscription economy has exploded from Spotify and Netflix to even iPhones and cars," said Joakim Sjoblom, CEO and co-founder of Minna Technologies, adding that it is becoming increasingly difficult for consumers to keep track of payments and for banks to handle inquiries to shut them down.

Including the financing round announced on Thursday, Minna Technologies, founded in 2016, has in total raised over 231 million crowns.

($1 = 8.2801 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)

