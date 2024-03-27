News & Insights

Swedish finance minister says extra spending in spring budget to total $1.6 bln

Credit: REUTERS/OLOF SWAHNBERG

March 27, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, March 27 (Reuters) - Sweden's government will propose additional spending totalling 16.8 billion crowns ($1.59 billion) in next month's amendment budget for 2024, Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson told public broadcaster Sveriges Radio on Wednesday.

The sum includes some proposals announced previously, such as an extra 6 billion crowns to the healthcare sector.

"We now see that inflation is coming down and that the fight against inflation is working, and that also means we can start switching to a more normal economic downturn policy," Svantesson said.

"We have room to act and to support, especially where there are big needs"

She did not say what the new initiatives would be in the so-called spring budget.

($1 = 10.5918 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.