Swedish finance minister says extra spending in spring budget to total $1.6 bln

STOCKHOLM, March 27 (Reuters) - Sweden's government will propose additional spending totalling 16.8 billion crowns ($1.59 billion) in next month's amendment budget for 2024, Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson told public broadcaster Sveriges Radio on Wednesday.

The sum includes some proposals announced previously, such as an extra 6 billion crowns to the healthcare sector.

"We now see that inflation is coming down and that the fight against inflation is working, and that also means we can start switching to a more normal economic downturn policy," Svantesson said.

"We have room to act and to support, especially where there are big needs"

She did not say what the new initiatives would be in the so-called spring budget.

($1 = 10.5918 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

