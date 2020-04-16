Swedish fashion retailer MQ files for bankruptcy

STOCKHOLM, April 16 (Reuters) - Swedish fashion retailer MQ MQH.ST will file for bankruptcy on Thursday, it said in a statement.

"The decision to file for bankruptcy is based on a significant decrease in the level of sales in March and beginning of April and which is considered to have a significant impact on the consumer market for a longer period even after COVID-19," it said.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

