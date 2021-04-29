Swedish eye-tracking firm Tobii eyes listing of Dynavox division

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Swedish eye-tracking technology firm Tobii AB TOBII.ST said on Thursday that it plans to spin off and list its Dynavox division on the stock market in the fourth quarter.

Tobii Dynavox, which makes assistive technology for communication, delivered sales of 894 million crowns ($107.4 million) last year and posted an operating margin (EBIT) of 14%.

Tobii, which has invested heavily in its unit Tobii Tech, said synergies between Dynavox and the other divisions gradually diminished and are now very limited.

"If preparation activities and market conditions permit, the intent is to distribute and publicly list Tobii Dynavox in the fourth quarter of 2021," the company said in a statement, adding that Tobii shareholders would receive shares in proportion to their shareholding in the group.

Chief Executive Officer Henrik Eskilsson plans to step down if the proposed spin-off takes place, the Swedish company said, adding that he will then be succeeded by the head of Tobii Tech Anand Srivatsa.

Tobii, which said it would provide an update on preparations in connection with second-quarter results, added that there was no guarantee that a final decision for a distribution and listing of Tobii Dynavox would be taken.

($1 = 8.3269 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

