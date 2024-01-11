Swedish EV maker Polestar posts lower-than-expected 2023 deliveries

Adds details in paragraphs 2 to 6

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Polestar Automotive Holding A4N1y.F, PSNY.O on Thursday reported deliveries for 2023 that fell short of its target, as the Swedish electric vehicle maker's higher-priced models struggled to generate demand in an uncertain economy.

The company reported annual deliveries of 54,600 vehicles, compared to its target of about 60,000.

Higher-for-longer interest rates and sticky inflation resulted in weak demand for Polestar's luxury vehicles, as buyers flocked toward lower-priced alternatives.

Polestar had trimmed its 2023 delivery forecast in November for the second time, to about 60,000 vehicles, down from its already tempered estimate of between 60,000 to 70,000.

Its original target for the year was 80,000 vehicles.

The company reported fourth-quarter deliveries of 12,800 units, which includes 880 units of Polestar 4 compact luxury crossover in China, a decline of nearly 8% from the third quarter.

Polestar also said it has appointed Per Ansgar as interim chief financial officer.

